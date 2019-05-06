|
Clifford W. Brandt
PEKIN - Clifford W. Brandt, 71, of Pekin passed away at 11:25 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on September 29, 1947, in Bloomington, IL, to Clifford Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Denny) Brandt. He married Danise Sapp in Pekin on December 12, 1973.
Cliff was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Randy.
He is survived by his wife, Danise; his mother, Mary; two sons, Michel (Loita) Brandt and James (Stephanie) Brandt, both of Pekin; one daughter, Jennica (Tim) Lokey of Pekin; thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Brandt of Pekin and Robert (Cindi) Bandt of Lexington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cliff served the United States Army in Vietnam. He was a Brick Mason and contractor for over 40 years. He retired from the Pekin Fire department as a Captain. Cliff was a Past Commander and life member of the Amvets Post 235, Past President of Pekin Firefighter Local 524, Past President of Tri-County Ducks & Geese Forever, past board member of the Pekin Boat Club, member of Ducks Unlimited and the Retired Firefighters Club. He was an avid outdoorsman. Cliff was known for his ornery nature and great sense of humor. He was involved in many area and civic causes over the years. He took great joy in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and following their accomplishments in school and sports. He was proud of every one of them.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Goose Pit, 263 W. Valley View Drive, Banner, IL 61520. Cremation has been accorded.
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory are assisting the family. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfunealcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019