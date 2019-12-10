|
Clovis Sego
PEKIN - Clovis L. Sego, 89, of Pekin passed away at 2:36 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Easton to Henry T. and Pearl (Riggs) Sego Sr., he married Florence M. (Logsdon) Stark on June 30, 1948, in Pekin. He later married Velma Jean (Voss) Dover on April 24, 1971, in Pekin. She died on Oct. 23, 2000.
He also was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Arla Jean Schmick on Dec. 20, 2012; and two brothers, Carl Sego and Henry "Hank" Sego.
Surviving are three sons, Stephen Sego, Jeffery (Diane) Sego and Andrew (Marleen) Sego, all of Pekin; thirteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Addie Burling of St. Louis, Mo.; and two brothers, Dan (Pat) Sego and Jim (Gerry) Sego, both of Pekin.
Clovis worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 43 years as a tool grinder, retiring in 1992.
He was an avid woodworker and was gifted at making custom cabinetry. He also kept his hands busy by remodeling homes, repairing cars and fixing televisions.
Clovis was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin and had completed woodworking projects at the church, including a special mailbox crafted as a miniature church.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Pekin. Pastor Steven M. Rowell Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2720 Broadway, Pekin, IL 61554; or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019