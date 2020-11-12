1/1
Clyde Alexander
1926 - 2020
MORTON – Clyde Alexander, 94, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on November 8, 1926, in Congerville, Ill., to Bradley and Della (Foster) Alexander. He married LaVerne Boaz in Bloomington, Ill., on August 23, 1947. They were married for 62 years before she preceded him in death on October 6, 2009. He was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are his three children, Gloria (Danny) Brantley of Grand Junction, Colo., Sandra Alexander of Bloomington, Ill., and Tim (Leigh) Alexander of Morton, Ill.; six grandchildren, Brent (Linda) Salisbury, Renee Hendrickson, Kimberly Alexander, Trevor Alexander, Stefani Peifer, and Kristin Peel; eight great-grandchildren, Madyson, Taylor, Wyatt, Aiden, Colton, Alexa, Emma, and Dixie; and one great-great-grandchild, Claire.
Clyde was a United States Navy veteran and served on the USS Rawlins in the Pacific Ocean in WWII.
Clyde was a member of Morton United Methodist Church.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek, Ill., with Pastor Gabe Wanck officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
