Clyde David Blair
PEKIN - Clyde David Blair, 98, of Warren, father of a Pekin resident, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by family.
He was born to John and Lena (McKinstrey) Blair, near Stockton. Clyde attended Mt. Juliette Country School and Holy Cross Catholic School in Stockton. At an early age, he started farming with a team of horses and continued working until his retirement in his early 90's, where he assisted his sons on the dairy and grain farms. After volunteering to serve the country during World War II, he was asked to stay at home, run the hay baler and support the agriculture industry growing crops in Jo Daviess County.
Clyde's love of farming was surpassed only by his love of God and family. In 1948, he married Arlene Wolfram at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warren. Arlene passed away in 2006. Clyde was a trustee for St. Ann Catholic Church, a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Warren Community School District Board of Education, both as member and president. Both Clyde and Arlene enjoyed many years traveling throughout the country while visiting all of the continental United States.
Also preceding him in death were his siblings, Alfred Blair, Wayne Blair, Arlene Grenoble, Betty Grenoble and Vida Neebel.
He is survived by his children, Joseph (Deb) Blair of Winslow, Mary Blair of Freeport, Janet Blair of Freeport, Joann Blair of Pekin, Julene (Al) Youmans of Freeport, Jeff (Donna) Blair of Winslow, Jim (Wendy) Blair of Lena and Martha (Bob) Lyvers of Lena. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks go to Phylicia Blair, Clyde's caregiver and granddaughter, as well as the FHN Hospice staff.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren.
Interment will be at St. Ann Cemetery in Warren and a memorial mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or the Trinity Council Knights of Columbus, in care of St. Ann Church.
