Cody Smith


1987 - 2019
Cody Smith Obituary
Cody Smith
PEORIA - Cody Smith, 31, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on August 4, 1987, in Peoria to Glen and Gail Smith.
Surviving are his father, Glen Smith of West Peoria; his mother, Gail (Dean) Smith-Grignon of Burlington, KY; one brother, Trevor (Carrie) Smith of Bloomington; his girlfriend, Jayme McCann of Peoria; paternal grandmother, Beulah Smith of Bartonville; and maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Krietemeyer of Chillicothe. Also surviving are numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Henry Smith and Frederick Krietemeyer; one aunt; and one uncle.
Cody worked as a laborer for several area business, last working for TN Track Services. He enjoyed helping his brother work on cars and BMX racing and he loved cooking for his girlfriend and her daughter, Mariah. He will be remembered for his kind heart and helpful nature.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope in Cody's memory.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019
