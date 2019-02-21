Col. George Basso

PEORIA — Retired Colonel George Basso, United States Army, age 75, of Peoria passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:19 p.m. at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Retired Colonel George Basso is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sofia Mary Basso, and daughter Christine S (Mark) Flannery, son Steven G. (Jennifer) Basso of New Braunfels, TX; grandsons Michael G. (Megan) Basso, Bryce S. Basso of New Branufels, TX, and granddaughter Mikala M. Basso of New Braunfels, TX; brother Louis Basso of Groveland, IL, as well as many nieces and nephews and family members in Peoria, Ottawa and Ontario, Canada. He leaves many friends and neighbors with whom he enjoyed his retirement years. Our thanks particularly to Robert and Christy Gibson of Glasford, IL, and Kent and Lynn Folkers of Peoria, IL.

George was born March 11, 1943, in Italy, a son to Lino and Regina (Polesella) Basso. He graduated from Park University in Parkville, MO, in 1974. His military schooling included degrees from the Armed Forces Staff College and the prestigious U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, PA.

George served in the military for 28 years in Germany, Italy, Texas, Vietnam (two tours), Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Georgia at the Platoon, Company and Battalion levels throughout his career, retiring in 1992.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Fisher House Foundation, 1401 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852 (www.fisherhouse.org). A Fisher House is "a home away from home" for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.





