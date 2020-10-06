Colene M. Booth
PEORIA - Colene Marie Booth, age 86, passed away at her home in Peoria on Friday, October 2, 2020.
She was born to Everett and Iva Liddick Cohoon on Dec 11, 1933, in Villisca, Iowa. She married Bobby L. Booth in October of 1954. Colene was the oldest of 5 children.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Jill C Booth; her brothers, Robert (Betty) Cohoon of Naperville, IL, and Chuck (Denny) Cohoon of Orlando, FL; her sister, Pat Leheti of Minneapolis, MN; two step-grandchildren, Jeremy (Rachel) Foster of Roscoe, IL, and Shawna (Geoff) Bergman of Denver, Co; four step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her son, Afton E. Booth; and her brother, Ben Cohoon.
She attended Northwest Baptist Church in Peoria, IL.
She spent most of her adult life in many states of the U.S., being married to a career husband in the Air Force. From 1972 until 2011, she lived in Daytona Beach, FL. Colene was an active member of Calvary Assembly of God Church in Ormond Beach, FL, where she sang in the choir for 12 years. She also attended Riverbend Baptist Church in Ormond Beach, FL.
Colene was a creative lady who taught herself to play piano and sing. She was still playing her piano this year. Colene will be remembered for her many cooking talents; she often showed up with one of her famous pastry dishes in hand. She loved our Lord and Savior with all her heart and her Bible was right beside her when she was called home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. at Trivoli Cemetery, with a viewing at 1 p.m. (COVID style) at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin, IL. Pastor Jerry Kamphuis will officiate. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.
Memorials made be made to Northwest Baptist Church, 5430 N. Big Hollow Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Colene's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com
, where online condolences may be sent.