Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:45 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Saturday, IL
1930 - 2019
Colette Rogers Obituary
Colette Rogers
PEORIA - Colette Rogers, age 89, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor, surrounded by her family.
Born April 3, 1930, in Rutland, IL, she was a daughter to William Francis and Rose Marie Schmillen. On November 27, 1952, Colette married the love of her life, Fred Rogers. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage until his passing on August 5, 2018. Colette was a very creative, compassionate and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who loved volunteering her time at Methodist Hospital, singing in the Ephpheta Choir and creating Rosaries. She will be remembered for her love of gardening, especially her canned pink cinnamon applesauce and sweet corn. Her gentle spirit and love of her family took her and Fred all over the country to watch her grandchildren's events. Colette was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Theresa), Matt (Elaine), Teresa Kirchgessner (Ken), Kim Gordon (Steve), Rosalie Gallagher (Dan), Fred (Jenny), Mary Schopp (Bob) and Luke (Micki); 30 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, between the hours of 4 to 6 p.m. at Wright and Salmon Mortuary in Peoria, with Recitation of the Rosary at 5:45 p.m. A second visitation will be at St. Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, September 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Clement Cemetery on N. Park School Road, Dunlap.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic School in Peoria.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
