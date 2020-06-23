Colin BarrPEORIA - Colin J. Barr, 43, of Peoria, IL, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Detroit, MI.He was born on Nov. 10, 1976, to James T. Barr and Mary V. White in Peoria, IL.Colin graduated from Peoria High School in 1995, where he played football and hockey, wrestled and ran track. He attended Aurora University, where he played football for one year, before entering the Air Force Reserves, and then transferred to Illinois State University. In 2018, he graduated from Midstate Technical Institute as a journeyman welder.He was a sports enthusiast, talented artist, avid welder and blacksmith. He enjoyed watching the Bears, Cubs and Blackhawks and spending time with his family and friends.Colin is survived by his parents, Jim Barr (Connie) and Mary White (Edward); siblings, Pete Barr (Laura), Rachel Piazza (Tom), Caleb White and Kaitlyn White; and 6 nieces and nephews.Private family services will be held.