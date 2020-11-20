1/1
1931 - 2020
PEKIN - Colleen Draher, 89, of Pekin passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Pekin.
She was born October 17, 1931, in Bath, Illinois, to Byron and Irene Kloker Lindsay. Her parents and daughter, Peggy Draher, preceded her in death.
She married George Draher on July 19, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Peoria; he survives. They were blessed with 70 years of marriage and truly were a perfect match. She is also survived by her children, David (Jan) Draher of Pekin, Steven (Donna) Draher of Pekin, Jan Woll of Pekin, Judy (Lee) Kowalski of Manito, Joyce (Randy) Cline of Pekin, Thomas (Julie) Draher of Pekin, Jackie (Kevin) Beever of Manito; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Gary (Diane) Lindsay.
Colleen worked several jobs; Foster & Gallagher and Pekin Insurance, but the most important one of all was being a wonderful stay at home mom to her children. Colleen was the matriarch of our family, the center of life for all of us and we will miss her dearly.
She was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin where she served on the Council of Catholic Women. She and George together, were recognized by the bishop with the honor of the Marquette Medal for their devotion to St. Vincent de Paul. Going to daily Mass and breakfast afterwards with their friends was one of the highlights of their twilight years, along with dinner out with family and holiday gatherings.
She never missed sending holiday cards to all of the grandkids with money and her special signature. She, along with George, always called each of their children and grandchildren to sing to them their very special harmonized birthday song. Her family will be forever grateful for her sweetness, her calm nature, her steadfast faith to our Almighty God and her beautiful smile.
There will be a private family funeral mass to be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin. Father Andrejek will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Pekin in her name.
The family has entrusted Abts Mortuary in Pekin with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at abtsmortuary.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abts Mortuary
905 South 5th Street
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-1474
