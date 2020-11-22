Colleen Dwyer
PEORIA - Colleen C. Dwyer, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Born November 5, 1935, in New Orleans, LA, to the late Dr. Philip and Margaret Mary McGrath, she married F. Patrick Dwyer in Peoria, IL, on April 21, 1956. He preceded her in death on February 18, 1977.
She was the loving mother of Daniel (Kathy Stepp), Deborah (Thomas) Giese, Kevin (Ethel) and the late Margaret Mary; proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 10; loving sister of Sr. Sheila OSB "Marmae," Sheila Ogilvie, Stephen (Barbara) McGrath, Kathleen (Carl) Larosche, Mary Elizabeth (Gregory) Kolb, the late Philip (Eileen) McGrath and the late Susan (William) Beckman; adored aunt; and friend of many.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Donations in Colleen's name to St. Mary of Providence in Chicago at smopchicago.org
are appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Drake & Son Funeral Home. For more information, call 773-561-6874.