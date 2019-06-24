|
|
Colleen M. Jordan
GLASFORD - Colleen Marie Jordan, 90, of Glasford passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on May 16, 1929, in Peoria to John and Maude Gorman Donahoe. She married Daniel Jordan Jr. on December 31, 1949, in Peoria. He preceded her in death, as well as her parents and two brothers.
She is survived by her children, Vicki Dutlinger of Peoria and Michael Jordan of Glasford; grandchildren, Michelle Watson and David and Lisa Dutlinger of Peoria; and three great-grandchildren.
Colleen worked for Fleming & Potter until retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Eagles Lodge Aux 265, American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville and AMVETS Ladies Aux 0064.
Cremation has been accorded and services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the South Side Mission UnityPoint Hospice or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019