Colleen Morris
ROANOKE - Colleen Martin Morris, 93, of Roanoke, formerly of Toluca, Illinois, passed away at 12:07 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on June 22, 1926, to George E. and Viola E. Martin in Pattonsburg, Illinois. She married Wayne E. Bachman on March 19, 1948. She later married George Gilbert Morris on December 17, 1965. They were married for 29 years until his death in 1995.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Morris; daughter, Marcia L. Bachman; brother, Douglas L. Martin; and sister, Lila K. Bloomer.
She is survived by six nieces and a nephew.
"Koko," as she was known by many, was a homemaker and dedicated caregiver to her daughter, Marcia. In her early years, she worked for various banks in Peoria. She worked for nine years as a waitress at Capponi's in Toluca. She was a lifelong member of Pattonsburg Christian Church. She was also a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Washburn Chapter #661.
She will be remembered for her delicious pies, her spicy sense of humor, her love of music and poetry and her devotion to her daughter, Marcia.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Pattonsburg Christian Church. Pastor Tim Barber will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Bell Plain Baptist Cemetery in Pattonsburg.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Home in Roanoke, Pattonsburg Christian Church or Toluca Ambulance.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020