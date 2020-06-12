Colleen Pendergrass
1945 - 2020
Colleen Pendergrass
PEORIA – Colleen Pendergrass, 74, of Peoria, IL died Monday, June 8, 2020 at the University Rehab at Northmoor. She was born on October 31, 1945 in Peoria, to William and Gwendolin (Cook) Allnutt.
Surviving Colleen is her son, William Siwicke of Peoria, IL; three brothers: Frank and Dan Allnut both of Colorado, and Steve (Cyndi) Allnutt all of California; three grandsons: Caleb (Kaitlyn), Joshua, and Jacob Longstreth; and one great-granddaughter, Julieanna Longstreth. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Jill Siwicke and Julie Longstreth; her first husband, James Siwicke, who passed in 2018 and second husband, Robert Pendergrass, who passed in 2015.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service for Colleen will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Wilton Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 614 W. Glen Ave. Peoria, IL 61614. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
