Colleen (McQuellon) Schmitt
CHILLICOTHE - Colleen (McQuellon) Schmitt, age 72, of Chillicothe passed away at 10:28 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer.
Colleen was born on September 21, 1947, in Peoria to Edward and Mildred (Powers) McQuellon. She went to St. Mary's Cathedral Grade School and then graduated from Academy of Our Lady in 1965. Colleen met Tom Schmitt when she was a senior, and they married on March 11, 1972. She worked for Auto-Owners Insurance for 7 years, and then the Peoria Notre Dame kitchen for 22 years. Colleen was a dedicated volunteer and fundraiser for St. Edward's School, Peoria Notre Dame and St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. She loved her family and always enjoyed attending her grandkids' activities, including dance, piano and all kinds of sports. Colleen loved hosting parties and cooking for her family and friends, talking on the phone, traveling with her family and watching Hallmark movies with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved living on the river and spending time in her backyard enjoying a beautiful sunrise or the cool breeze. Colleen always had an open door, an ear to listen, cold beer and plenty of food for anyone who stopped by. She never knew a stranger and loved celebrating her Irish heritage. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Tom; four daughters, Jill (Don) Wade of Buda, TX, Sarah (Dan) Martin of Indianola, IA, Susan (Scott) Mettille of Chillicothe, IL, and Erin (Brent) Thiessen of Eldridge, IA; 9 grandchildren, Charde (Shea) Ledford, Caitlyn (Justin) Killpatrick, Ella Wade, Dagan and Lake Martin, Hunter and Hope Mettille and Kennadi and Kora Thiessen; and 3 great-grandchildren, Rhoen, Luna and Cruz. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Pat (Sally) McQuellon and Tim (Edie) McQuellon; and 1 sister, Linda (Gene) Roseboom.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers, Eddie, Bob, Jack, Bill and Mike; 3 sisters, Nancy Fitzsimmons, Marianne Lile and Susan McQuellon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wright and Salmon Mortuary, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward's Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Father Keith Walder and Father Matt Deptula will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chillicothe. Colleen has requested that everyone wear green to honor her love of everything Irish.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Francois Geoffroy and his team at Illinois Cancer Care for the great care given over the last 7 ½ years. They would also like to thank Maripat with UnityPoint Home Health, everyone at UnityPoint Hospice, and all of her family and friends who have supported her throughout this long journey. A special thank you to her sister, Linda, and her dear friend, Carole Gilfillan, for their constant love and care for not just Colleen, but the whole family.
Memorials in Colleen's memory can be made to or St. Edward.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019