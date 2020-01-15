Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Colleen Smith


1927 - 2020
Colleen Smith Obituary
Colleen Smith
PEORIA - Colleen Elizabeth Smith, age 92, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 12, 1927, in Avon, Illinois, to the late Walter James Krahl and Myrtle (Wilkins) Krahl. She later moved to Peoria, Illinois, where she met and married her husband of 61 years, Robert L. Smith.
She is survived by one sister, Jewel Bordner; five children: sons, Mark (Maria) Smith, Leslie Smith and Maris Todd Smith, and daughters, Lorene (Barry) Traver and Brenda (Brad) Smart; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Preceding Colleen in death were her parents; her husband, Robert Louis Smith; two sisters, Carol Murray and Eris Bundren-Knakmuhs; and one brother, Tom Krahl.
Funeral services for Colleen will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, 2021 N. University Street, Peoria, IL 61604. Visitation will one hour prior.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
