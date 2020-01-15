|
Colleen Smith
PEORIA - Colleen Elizabeth Smith, age 92, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 12, 1927, in Avon, Illinois, to the late Walter James Krahl and Myrtle (Wilkins) Krahl. She later moved to Peoria, Illinois, where she met and married her husband of 61 years, Robert L. Smith.
She is survived by one sister, Jewel Bordner; five children: sons, Mark (Maria) Smith, Leslie Smith and Maris Todd Smith, and daughters, Lorene (Barry) Traver and Brenda (Brad) Smart; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Preceding Colleen in death were her parents; her husband, Robert Louis Smith; two sisters, Carol Murray and Eris Bundren-Knakmuhs; and one brother, Tom Krahl.
Funeral services for Colleen will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel, 2021 N. University Street, Peoria, IL 61604. Visitation will one hour prior.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020