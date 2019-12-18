|
|
Dr. Conley Irwin Stutz
PEORIA- Dr. Conley Irwin Stutz, 87, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home with his family by his side.
He was born August 18, 1932 in Garvin, MN to Irwin and Emma (Silvernale) Stutz. He married Donna Overhue on October 28, 1955 in Osmond, NE. She survives.
Also surviving are sons Brett Stutz of Los Gatos, CA and Mark (Joyce) Stutz of Lisle, IL; grandchildren Jenna Stutz and Jonathan Stutz; sisters Sharri (Ron) Baldner of Cherokee, IA and Sandra Wojack of Minneapolis, MN; sister in law Marny Stutz of Mankato, MN; brother in law Tim Preusker of Lincoln, NE; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Greta Sponsel; brother Stanley Stutz; sisters in law Nylotis Moats and Marilyn Preusker; brothers in law Myron Moats, Donald Sponsel and Stanley Stutz; and niece Tracy Gabriel.
After Army service in the Korean War Conley completed his Bachelor's degree at Nebraska State Teacher's College in Wayne, NE and taught physics at the high school level in Missouri Valley, IA. Later he pursued graduate degrees at the University New Mexico and the University of Nebraska and completed a Ph.D. in physics. In 1968 he accepted a position at Bradley University in Peoria where he served over the years in the physics department and as interim dean of graduate studies. As an active member of Kiwanis, he worked in many of their service projects. He was a supporter of Concordia Lutheran School and the Lutheran Home.
He was a devout member of Mt.Calvary Lutheran Church where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12 noon. Pastor Barry Long will officiate.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Concordia Lutheran School or the Stutz Family Scholarship in Physics at Bradley.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019