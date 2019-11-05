|
|
Connie Batterton
MAPLETON - Connie June Batterton, 71, of Mapleton passed away at 9:57 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born June 21, 1948, in Peoria to Edward and Myrtle Marie (Koepple) Gard, she married David L. Batterton on September 22, 1978, in Las Vegas, NV. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Jamie (Brent) Liedtke of Pekin and David (Ashley) Batterton of Florida; 12 grandchildren; and one brother, Terry Decker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Connie had attended college at ICC. She worked as a Master Scheduler for Caterpillar, Inc. for 37 years before retiring on January 1, 2003.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, having family dinners, road trips with her husband, David, and taking care of her flower gardens. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was also an avid Cardinals baseball fan.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Children's Hospital, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019