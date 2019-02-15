Connie D. Setterlund

PEORIA -- Connie D. (Johnson) Setterlund, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at 6:10 PM OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

Through Faith, Hope and Love is how Connie D. (Johnson) Setterlund lived every day of her beautiful life.

Connie was born on March 22, 1943 to two wonderful parents Woodrow (Woody) and Eleanor (Anderson) Johnson, whom she now joins in heaven. She married the love of her life, Ken Setterlund in August 28, 1965. "All I ever wanted was to be a mom", is what Connie always said. Before that happened, the miracle of her sister Debbie (Steve) Salander was born 24 years after her. Connie was then blessed with two loving daughters, Tracie (Lloyd) Timmerman and Terrie (pat) Armstrong. Her beautiful grandchildren, Riley, Tessa, Mattison, Colin, Tori, Haley, Brody and Tegan, loved and adored her for the silly, strong yet always kind and supportive person she was.

Connie grew up in Princeton, IL. She then moved to Peoria and attended OSF nursing school .She worked officially as an RN at both OSF and Unity Point Methodist, but was also everyone's nurse. She helped and cared for so many throughout her life. If you had a question, Connie was who you called.

Connie's strong faith was a gift she shared with everyone she met. She was a member of St. Philomena Parish in Peoria for over 50 years. The lives she touched and the ability to share her belief and devotion to her Christian faith was truly her greatest joy. She lived every day putting her life in God's hands and had no regrets or fears of words not spoken.

When asked what she wanted people to remember about her she said, "That I loved them." This she did with her whole heart and soul. There is no doubt where Connie will be, but until we meet again she will be so missed.

A visitation will be on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7 PM at St. Philomena Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Parish.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019