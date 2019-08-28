|
|
Connie Dingledine
WASHINGTON - Connie L. Dingledine, 69, of Washington passed away at her home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
She was born on March 31, 1950, in Peoria to the late Donald and Anita Graham Knabe. She married Dennis W. Dingledine on July 3, 1969, in Washington. He survives.
Also surviving are four children, Troy (Tonya) Dingledine, Dustin (Allison) Dingledine, Jason Dingledine and Amy Dingledine; 12 grandchildren, Drew, Cassandra, Sierra, Raegan, Genna, Dade, Avery, Alex, David, Kendall, Alayia and Chase; one great-grandson, Ayden; one brother, Steve (Jeannine) Knabe; two sisters, Beth (Jim) Linsley and Kim (Ray) Roese; three brothers-in-law, David (Ellen) Dingledine, Dean Dingledine and Donald Dingledine; two sisters-in-law, Carol Donecker and Joyce Pacey; and several nieces and nephews.
Connie was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family and friends. Her kids and grandkids were the love of her life and she would do anything for them, day or night. She loved her husband of 50 years and supported him in everything. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She had a voice of gold and sang like an angel. She won state vocalist as a teen and was part of a group that made an album called "Young Folk."
Connie had another love, deserts of any kind, and would eat them first many times before she ate. She would eat them for breakfast and before bed at night.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Migraine Research Foundation at www.migraineresearchfoundation.org.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at Five Points Washington in the South Banquet Hall on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
Connie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019