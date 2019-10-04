Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
Germantown Hills, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview United Methodist Church
359 County Road 356
Millersville, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Fauth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Fauth


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Fauth Obituary
Connie Fauth
WASHINGTON - Connie S. Fauth, 77, of Washington went to be with her Lord & Savior on the evening of Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Washington Christian Village in Washington, IL.
She was born on February 1, 1942 in Cape Girardeau, MO daughter of William and Viola Slinkard Summers.
She married Curtis Fauth on July 26, 2008, in East Peoria, IL. Surviving are her husband, one daughter Renee (Pat) Langdon of Edmond, OK, two sons Rod (Andrea) Miller of Germantown Hills, IL, and Robert (Fatima) Miller of Switzerland. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Zack (Tabby) Miller and Danielle Miller, Jessica and Rachel Langdon and Emilia and Benji Miller; two great grandchildren Declan and Lydia Miller. Further surviving are one brother Jack (Kay) Summers of Orlando, FL; one step-son Doug (Kathy) Fauth of Peoria and Lynne (Dean) Prather of Topeka, KS. Her parents and two brothers Harold Lloyd Summers and Howard Neal Summers preceded her in death.
Connie was a graduate of Illinois Central College in East Peoria, IL and Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, OK. She also studied Fine Arts at Bradley University in Peoria, IL. Connie was a creative artist as well as an accomplished author. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a Bible Study Teacher. Connie was an ordained minister where she pastored at Romans Fifteen Thirteen Ministries/Princeville Church of Hope in Princeville, IL.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Mason Funeral Home, Germantown Hills Chapel. A Service will then be held 11:00am Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 359 County Road 356 Millersville, MO 63766. Burial will follow her service at Fairview Cemetery in Millersville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Fairview United Methodist Church. To share a memory with her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.