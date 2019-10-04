|
Connie Fauth
WASHINGTON - Connie S. Fauth, 77, of Washington went to be with her Lord & Savior on the evening of Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Washington Christian Village in Washington, IL.
She was born on February 1, 1942 in Cape Girardeau, MO daughter of William and Viola Slinkard Summers.
She married Curtis Fauth on July 26, 2008, in East Peoria, IL. Surviving are her husband, one daughter Renee (Pat) Langdon of Edmond, OK, two sons Rod (Andrea) Miller of Germantown Hills, IL, and Robert (Fatima) Miller of Switzerland. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Zack (Tabby) Miller and Danielle Miller, Jessica and Rachel Langdon and Emilia and Benji Miller; two great grandchildren Declan and Lydia Miller. Further surviving are one brother Jack (Kay) Summers of Orlando, FL; one step-son Doug (Kathy) Fauth of Peoria and Lynne (Dean) Prather of Topeka, KS. Her parents and two brothers Harold Lloyd Summers and Howard Neal Summers preceded her in death.
Connie was a graduate of Illinois Central College in East Peoria, IL and Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, OK. She also studied Fine Arts at Bradley University in Peoria, IL. Connie was a creative artist as well as an accomplished author. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a Bible Study Teacher. Connie was an ordained minister where she pastored at Romans Fifteen Thirteen Ministries/Princeville Church of Hope in Princeville, IL.
A Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Mason Funeral Home, Germantown Hills Chapel. A Service will then be held 11:00am Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 359 County Road 356 Millersville, MO 63766. Burial will follow her service at Fairview Cemetery in Millersville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Fairview United Methodist Church. To share a memory with her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019