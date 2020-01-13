Home

Connie Jean Monroe


1947 - 2020
Connie Jean Monroe Obituary
Connie Jean Monroe
PEORIA - Connie Jean Monroe, 72, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Generations at Peoria.
She was born on September 11, 1947, in Peoria to LaVerne and Ruth (Mohn) Monroe.
Survivors include her five sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Sack of Maumee, OH, Bette (Charles) Scott of West Peoria, IL, Carol Jeanne Monroe of Peoria, IL, JoAnne Fore of Banner, IL, and Kathy Janssen of Morton, IL; many nieces and nephews; and beloved cats, Bella and Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Monroe.
Connie was an office clerk at CEFCU until retiring in 2013.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has been accorded. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is assisting the family. Inurnment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's memory to Compassus Hospice, 2000 W. Pioneer Parkway, Suite 24, Peoria, IL 61615; or PAWS, 2600 NE Perry Ave., Peoria, IL 61603.
Online condolences to Connie's family may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
