The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Connie Kay Carlson


1941 - 2020
Connie Kay Carlson Obituary
Connie Kay Carlson
PEORIA - Connie Kay Carlson, 79, of Peoria, IL, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on January 4, 1941, in Viroqua, WI, to Ivan and Edna (Young) Anderson.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Carlson of St. Petersburg, FL; three sons, Scott Carlson of Northbrook, IL, Bruce (Lynda) Carlson of Long Grove, IL, and Erik (Bambi) Carlson of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother.
On June 10, 1961, Connie married David Carlson in Readstown, WI. Connie graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, IL, and then with a Master's Degree from the University of Illinois. She was a Family Therapist with Children's Home in Peoria. Connie enjoyed painting, reading her Bible, classical music and spending time with her friends.
A funeral service for Connie will be Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. Burial will take place at Springdale Cemetery, directly following the service.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
