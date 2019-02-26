Connie L. Wiseman

BELLEVUE - Connie L. Wiseman, age 73, of Bellevue passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Connie was born on March 7, 1945, in Peoria, a daughter of Albert and Irma (Waller) Gavelys. She married LeRoy Wiseman on February 16, 1960, in Peoria. He survives.

Connie is also survived by three sons, LeRoy Wiseman Jr. of Bellevue, Randy (Robyn) Wiseman of Hudson, IL, and Tim Wiseman of West Peoria; five grandchildren, Derek, Morgan, Austin, Jaimee and Seth; two great-grandchildren, Kailyn and Emmerie; two brothers, Tony (Janis) Gavelys of East Peoria and John (Kathy) Gavelys of Phoenix, AZ; two sisters, Phyllis Ellison of Bellevue and Sandy (Bob) Dorethy of Nevis, MN; and close friend, Carol Panus.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

Connie was the owner and operator of Connie's Beauty Shop in Bellevue. She attended WhiteRose Fellowship Church in Bellevue. She loved the Lord, her life, her husband and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her home and all the planning and preparing of family and holiday get-togethers. She will be truly missed.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with further visitation being a half hour before services. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, also at the mortuary. Pastor David Gruber will officiate and burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary