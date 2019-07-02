Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bartonville Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bartonville Christian Church
Connie Lynn Renfro


1956 - 2019
Connie Lynn Renfro Obituary
Connie Lynn Renfro
BARTONVILLE - Connie Lynn Renfro, 63, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on January 5, 1956, in Peoria, Illinois, to Donald B. and Sylvia (Huff) Icenogle. She married Steven C. Renfro on September 14, 1985, in Washington, Illinois. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Stacie (Matt) Frauenhoffer of Bartonville, Illinois; and three grandchildren, Chuntierria, Khia and Deon Frauenhoffer; along with children who were blessed and loved by Connie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She worked over ten years in various capacities at OSF Healthcare.
Connie enjoyed creating crafts, country music, baking and entertaining friends and family. She loved being "Grandma." She never met a stranger and was very out-going. Connie was a member of the Bartonville Christian Church.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Bartonville Christian Church. The Rev. Kevin Dell will officiate. Visitation will be Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Burial will be in the Smithville Cemetery in Smithville, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to The Bridge at Bartonville Grade School.
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019
