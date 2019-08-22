|
Connie Sanders
PEORIA - Connie (Piper) Sanders, 66, of Peoria, IL passed away on Monday, August 20, 2019.
Connie was born on November 25, 1952 to Darrell and Donna (Lee) Piper in Peoria, IL. Both parents preceded her in death.
Connie is survived by two daughters, Angela (Hall) Johnson of Elkhart, IN and Jennifer (David Davis) Hall of Riverside, CA; two sisters, Debra (John) Schrodt of Peoria, IL and Sharon (Rick Zdany) Baker of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; two brothers, Gerald (Linda) Piper of Fellsmere, FL and James (Lonnie) Piper of Peoria, IL; four grandsons, Dustin Davis of Peoria, IL, Justin Davis of Riverside, CA, Michael Hall of Elkhart, IN, and Corey Knott of Peoria, IL; one great-granddaughter, Angie Knott; and many nieces and nephews.
Connie was a devout Christian and a fun-loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Her smile was contagious and her laughter could fill a room. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed.
A celebration of life will be held from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, August 24, at Stoney Creek Inn (the Cat Trail Room) in East Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019