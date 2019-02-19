Home

Services
Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 347-4157
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ,
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
Constance J. "Connie" Reh


1925 - 2019
Constance J. "Connie" Reh Obituary
Constance J. "Connie" Reh
PEKIN - Constance J. Reh, 93, of Pekin, IL, passed away at 6:47 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Connie was born on August 21, 1925, in Peoria to Alice Fauth Kasper Mannino. She was raised by her aunt, Esther Fauth. She married Jack B. Reh on August 1, 1948. He passed away on November 5, 1996.
Also preceding her in death were her mother; one brother, Frank Kasper; and one sister, Charlene Canfield.
Surviving are one daughter, Dawn Reh of Pekin; one son, Douglas of Bloomington, IL; and two granddaughters, Haley and Sara Reh of Towanda, IL.
Connie worked at Corn Products Company from 1943-1957. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a former member of J.O.Y. She was a member of the YWCA and Pekin Hospital Auxiliary.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Bryne officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private burial will be Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, YWCA of Pekin or Pekin Hospital Auxiliary.
To express condolences online, go to www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019
