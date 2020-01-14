|
|
Cora Leman
PEORIA - Cora M. Leman, 103, of Peoria, Ill., passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
She was born on September 12, 1916, in Cissna Park, Ill., to Albert and Carrie (Knapp) Hari. She married Arthur Leman on January 10, 1957, in Cissna Park. He preceded her in death in 1978. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Surviving are one sister, Delores "Dee" Unmack of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Cora retired after 30 years of working at Caterpillar, Inc.
She was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, where she was active in the FTF Sunday school class, teaching Sunday school, vacation Bible school and coordinating special events. She was also very active in the South Side Mission Auxilliary for many years. Cora was known as "the cookie lady."
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor John Hopwood officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Endowment Fund, Peoria Rescue Ministries or South Side Mission.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020