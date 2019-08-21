|
Cora Louise Hogan
PEORIA - Cora Hogan, 66, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Greater City of Refuge Cathedral, with a visitation at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Patrick Pollard, Pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church, will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019