Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater City of Refuge Cathedral
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater City of Refuge Cathedral
Cora Louise Hogan


1952 - 2019
Cora Louise Hogan Obituary
Cora Louise Hogan
PEORIA - Cora Hogan, 66, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 12:23 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Greater City of Refuge Cathedral, with a visitation at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Patrick Pollard, Pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church, will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
