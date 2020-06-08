Cora May (Obinger) Grimaldi
PEORIA - Cora May Grimaldi (née Obinger), formerly of Peoria, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was born on September 10, 1931, in Wisconsin to Charles J. and Viola (née Hinton) Obinger. She was the youngest of three children, with one brother, Charles, and one sister, Harriet.
Cora grew up in a small town in Wisconsin and would tell stories of swimming in the lake by their home, of singing in her school chorus, and of books and being in the library club. After finishing high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, for work. While there, she met her future husband, Joseph A. Grimaldi. They were married in Turrin Chapel in Chicago, Illinois, on November 4, 1950. They had four children together: Joseph Jr. (Bernadette Dilla), Charles (Rebecca Boger), Dorothy (Will Tuttle) and Edward (Kimberly Peet). She was a devoted mother and grandmother and adored her 13 grandchildren, Vanessa (Joe Troiani), Natalie, Vicki (Brendan Stanton), Jenny (Ryan Craven), Jody (Aaron Bolt), Josh (Mindy Johnson), Traci (Tommy Larson), Will Jr. (Fiona Beebe), Trent (Beth Domke), Tristi (Rod Carlson), Angela (Aubrey Gray), Carolyn (Josh Larson) and Sarah; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Cora was a devout Christian and dedicated her life to her family and to God. She was deeply involved in ministry throughout her life at Moody Bible Institute, Child Evangelism Fellowship and Bethany Baptist Church in Peoria, IL, where she was a cornerstone of her church community.
She was known for her laughter and smile and her loving spirit. She was silly and witty, a marvel at puzzles and a menace at books and runs. She loved to sing and she painted beautiful flowers. She tended her garden with her Joe and loved to cook homegrown food, and the best baking soda biscuits, for her family. Grandma's pizza, bread and rolls were staples at every family gathering, along with lasagna and rhubarb pie and everything else that was good. She made countless pairs of knitted slippers, every child and grandchild got a new pair each Christmas, and an untold number of hats, blankets and lap robes to wrap her family in love and warmth. She made countless more to donate through the church. She was a loving and generous spirit who praised the Lord with her hands and her heart through all the days of her life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; her brother, Charles; her sister, Harriet; her brother-in-law, Richard; her nephew, Richard; and her son-in-law, Will.
Services will be held at Parker Road Bible Church in Mokena, Illinois, for family members on Monday, June 8, 2020. Cora will be buried with her husband, Joe, at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois, on June 16, 2020.
Please make charitable donations in her name to Child Evangelism Fellowship at https://raisedonors.com/cefonline/support-cef-mobile, in lieu of flowers.
"So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you." – John 16:22.
