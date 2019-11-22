|
|
Coral Irene Kitterman
TOULON — Coral Irene Kitterman, 99, of Toulon passed away at 9:55 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her granddaughter, Hannah Sparks home in Toulon.
Coral was born on October 21, 1920, in rural Princeville, to Auverne and Jenny (Keller) Delbridge. Coral was married to her first husband Milo Streitmatter in 1942. She later married Ned Kitterman.
Coral was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Kitterman; her brothers, William and Robert; her sisters, Florence and Myrtle; and her son, Milo ("Mick") Streitmatter, Jr. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Delbridge of Princeville; her daughter, Dr. Nancy Streitmatter of Chicago; and her sons, Ronald (Penny) Streitmatter of Champaign and Kenneth (Janine) Streitmatter of Toulon. She has six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Coral attended Burns Grade School in 1925 at age 5 and graduated from Princeville High School in 1937 at 17 years old. She worked at the Princeville Canning Factory, Muirson Label Factory, Caterpillar, Toulon Nursing Home, Kewanee Hospital, and kept the books at the Toulon Texaco station. Coral moved to Toulon in 1945.
Coral was a volunteer at: Turner House food pantry and resale shop, the Nutrition Center, the Legion Auxiliary, and the Toulon Health Care Center. She made about 200 lap quilts for soldiers along with many for her friends and family. She was a den Mother, belonged to Navy Mothers and the Rebecca Lodge. She took meals to shut-ins and took friends to doctor visits or to get groceries when they were unable to drive. She liked to pull weeds in flower beds along Main Street, and she sang with the Grandmas and Grandpas. She loved being with her family, playing cards, working search a word books and she was very involved with the Methodist Church.
Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Toulon United Methodist Church. Rev. Leon Pomeroy will officiate. Burial will be in Toulon Cemetery at a later date. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toulon United Methodist Church or the Toulon Fire Department. Condolences may be left for Coral's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019