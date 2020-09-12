Cordele Ryan Bennett

PEORIA - Cordele Ryan Bennett, 32, of San Francisco, California, formerly of Peoria, Illinois, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

He was born on August 12, 1988, to Phyllis A. Sidener (Welch) and Dave E. Bennett in Peoria, Illinois.

Cordele is survived by his mother, Phyllis Sidener of Jensen Beach, FL; his very much loved sister, Cachet Rodriguez (Carrigan) (Brian Erby) of Bartonville, IL; his Dollbabe, Chalimar Gregory (Carrigan) (Stenson Gregory) of Jensen Beach, FL; his cherished nephews, Tray'veon Carrigan, Ismael "Izzy" Rodriguez, Kyan Gregory and Charlie Erby; and his nieces, Ana Erby and Alivia Erby. He is also survived by his Godfather, Jim Combs of Peoria, IL.

Cordele's passion was sports and although he had Woodruff Warrior blood in him and will always be a Warrior, memorials are suggested to the Peoria Central High School Football Department in Cordele's name.

A private service and last rites were officiated by Fr. John Ryan of St Catherine Of Siena Parish in Burlingame, California, on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will not be held until August of 2021. Please join the family's Facebook page for announcements.



