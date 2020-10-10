Cordus Pearce
MORTON - Cordus W. "Cord" Pearce, 16, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
Cord was born on June 11, 2004, in Peoria.
Surviving are his mom, Amie Pearce of Morton; sisters, Phoebe and Sophie Pearce, both of Morton; brother, Emery Pearce of Morton; half brother, Matthew (Kristina) Pearce of Bloomington; maternal grandparents, Larry and Joyce Belsley of Morton; paternal grandparents, Bill and Vicki West of Mackinaw; maternal great-grandparents, David and Iris Frank of Morton; and nephew, Kane Holeman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jason Pearce.
Cord worked with Mike Unzicker at Unzicker Equipment in Morton. He was a sophomore at Morton High School, where he participated on the varsity wrestling team. He played football in the JFL program in Morton and played baseball in the MYBA, where he loved the position of catcher. Cord was involved in dancing at Center Stage and Carrousel of Dance, both in Morton, where he enjoyed hip hop and tap.
Cord was a caring and giving person; he continued that in death with the gift of organ and tissue donation through Gift of Hope.
A private service will be held at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Pastor Chris Wright and Pastor Brock Winkler officiating. A public celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be made to the Cord Pearce Memorial Fund for the benefit of the Morton High School Wrestling Program at Heartland Bank.
The family would like to thank Brad and Amanda Gaylord for the loving support they gave to Cord.
