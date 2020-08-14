Cornealious Sanders, Sr
PEORIA - Cornealious Sanders, Sr., age 91, of Peoria, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born May 24, 1929 in Montgomery, AL to Cornealious and Christine (Bracy) Sanders, II. He married Lorraine Little on Sep. 26, 1955 in Decatur, IL. She survives along with seven children: Cornealious (Nicole Bush-Sanders) Sanders, III of Peoria, Diane (Robert) Morris of Peoria, Kenneth (Renee) Sanders of Bolingbrook, IL, Lorraine M. Sanders of Bolingbrook, IL, Jon Sanders of Peoria, Christopher (Melanie) Sanders of Peoria, Theresa Sanders of Peoria, 15 grandchildren, and a host of great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons: David and Donald Sanders.
Cornealious was a Master Butcher first working at Armors Meat Packing Co. for 24 years, then for Wilson Food in Monmouth for 24 years. He also sold cars in the Peoria area for 20 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and there served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Men's Club and ran their Share Food Bank. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
A funeral Mass will be Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
