Sister Cornelia Blasko
LACON - Sister M. Cornelia Blasko, 94, of the Congregation of theDaughters of Saint Francis of Assisi in Lacon IL and Mountain View MO, died on October 30, 2019 at Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon. Born in Binovce Trnava Slovakia on September 7, 1925 to the late Stefan and Cecelia Petrovicova Blasko. She joined the daughters of Saint Francis of Assisi in 1940.
Sister Cornelia was attracted to religious life at the young age of 15 after attending her sibling's, Sister Consolata, Profession of vows which impressed her enough to stay and become a postulate herself! Responding to her vocation as a Daughter of St. Francis of Assisi since 1940, she allowed God's plan to be fulfilled in the church. Sister Cornelia was amongst the pioneer sisters who in 1946 crossed the ocean to extend our mission in America. In 1956, she, along with a handful of sisters were pioneers again who worked tirelessly to re-open what is now mercy Saint Francis hospital in Mountain View Missouri. She dedicated more than 55 years in the healthcare ministry, serving 42 years as a hospital administrator, all while the hospital experience growth that helped and encouraged the entire community. She was a warm presence and by her example lived the mission beautifully. Sister Cornelia gave an example of patience and joyful witness to the power of Christ love. Her life can be summed up in the Magnificat from Luke's Gospel 1:46-55.
Sister Cornelia is survived by her brother Sylvester Blasko of Binovce Trnava Slovakia and her sisters in Christ the Daughters of Saint Francis of Assisi. She was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10 AM at the convent of the daughters of Saint Francis of Assisi, 507 North Prairie St. in Lacon IL. Visitation time will be one hour prior to the service. Bishop Edward Rice Will officiate and Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lacon. Memorials can be left to St. Joseph Nursing Home or the Daughters of Saint Francis of Assisi and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019