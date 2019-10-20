|
Court Houston
HEYWORTH - Court F. Houston, 40, of Heyworth, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 21, 1979, in Pekin to Robert and Ann Tyler Houston. He married Karla Jolliff on June 2, 2007, in Pekin, and she survives, along with his son, Landen; and daughter, Rhoen.
Also surviving are his parents, Robert (Ann) Houston; his mother-in-law, Angie (Mark) Chism; father-in-law, Kevin (Paula) Jolliff; grandmother, Fran Houston; grandparents-in-law, Carl (Ruby) Jolliff and Cindy Salazar; two brothers, Chad (Julie) Houston and Cam (Danielle) Houston; two brothers-in-law, Daniel (Chelsea) Burdette and Robby Chism; two sisters-in-law, Ashley Burdette and Marissa Chism; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Margaret Tyler; paternal grandfather, Frank Houston; his aunt, Sheree; and uncle, Randy.
Court owned and operated ABTC Kennels in Pekin. He was a Certified Animal Behaviorist, receiving his training in New York.
He was a member of the former Delavan Open Bible Church and loved the Lord.
He loved animals and donated to many animal charities. He enjoyed working with TAPS and finding homes for animals. He loved basketball, the Chicago Bears and his friends.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of life will be on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Farm House in Delavan, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lung Cancer Association of America. A scholarship for his children has been set up at CEFCU. Checks may be made to Danielle Houston FBO Houston Children Memorial Fund.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019