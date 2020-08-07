Craig E. Lepretre
MINONK - Craig E. Lepretre, 55, of Minonk, passed away at 6:13 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.
He was born on November 13, 1964 in Peoria, IL to Amand E. "Emil" and Nancy Henkel Lepretre.
Surviving is his daughter, Nichole Lepretre; his mother, Nancy (Leroy) Monge; his fiancé Melody Kalkwarf; her children Matthew (Valerie) Kalkwarf; and Brianna Kalkwarf; her two grandchildren, Wesley and Lincoln Kalkwarf; one sister, Michelle (Dan) Schirer; three brothers, Bruce (Carolyn) Lepretre; Brian (Rick Cockream) Lepretre; Jared (Julie) Lepretre; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Robin.
Craig worked at Caterpillar in Pontiac for over 20 years. He was a member of the UAW local #2096 in Pontiac.
Craig loved the outdoors where any bit of free time you would find him spending time with Melody either fishing, mushroom hunting, four wheeling, or just driving his truck around the country side. He loved to hunt and shoot his bow and arrow and you could always find him tinkering around, as he loved to be a fixer upper.
Most of all though, Craig loved being around his family and those he loved. He enjoyed going to Six Flags with family and especially loved his dog, Kia, who is always by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, August 9th at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be from 12-2pm prior to the services at the funeral home. Social distancing practices will be encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
