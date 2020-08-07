1/1
Craig E. Lepretre
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig E. Lepretre
MINONK - Craig E. Lepretre, 55, of Minonk, passed away at 6:13 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac.
He was born on November 13, 1964 in Peoria, IL to Amand E. "Emil" and Nancy Henkel Lepretre.
Surviving is his daughter, Nichole Lepretre; his mother, Nancy (Leroy) Monge; his fiancé Melody Kalkwarf; her children Matthew (Valerie) Kalkwarf; and Brianna Kalkwarf; her two grandchildren, Wesley and Lincoln Kalkwarf; one sister, Michelle (Dan) Schirer; three brothers, Bruce (Carolyn) Lepretre; Brian (Rick Cockream) Lepretre; Jared (Julie) Lepretre; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Robin.
Craig worked at Caterpillar in Pontiac for over 20 years. He was a member of the UAW local #2096 in Pontiac.
Craig loved the outdoors where any bit of free time you would find him spending time with Melody either fishing, mushroom hunting, four wheeling, or just driving his truck around the country side. He loved to hunt and shoot his bow and arrow and you could always find him tinkering around, as he loved to be a fixer upper.
Most of all though, Craig loved being around his family and those he loved. He enjoyed going to Six Flags with family and especially loved his dog, Kia, who is always by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Sunday, August 9th at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be from 12-2pm prior to the services at the funeral home. Social distancing practices will be encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. More obit information and online condolences may be shared at knappjohnsonharris.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home
204 W Husseman St
Roanoke, IL 61561
3099233651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp Johnson Harris Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved