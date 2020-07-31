Craig Eugene Simpson
WASHINGTON - On Monday, July 27, 2020, Craig Eugene Simpson, 60, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home in Laguna Niguel, CA. He was born April 17, 1960, in Peoria, IL, to Fred Eugene Simpson and Mary Lee Simpson.
Craig enjoyed growing up in Washington, IL, where he had much of his family close and spent his days playing baseball and basketball with his brothers and friends.
After moving to Oswego, IL, in 1970, Craig attended Oswego High School. He excelled at sports, but found his love for music and taught himself how to play guitar and wrote many of his own songs.
Craig attended Iowa State in 1978. While in school he was a member of ATO Fraternity, where he made lifelong friendships.
After living in Iowa for a while after college, he returned to the Chicago area where he started in the mortgage business in 1985. He was able to continue his success in the mortgage business when he moved to Arizona in 1993. He met his current wife, Regan Simpson, in 1994 and they were married in 1996.
Craig's favorite things in life were the Chicago Cubs, surfing, and especially his family. He was so very proud of his three sons. He also enjoyed his favorite scotch and deep conversations with his brother about baseball.
Craig is survived by his wife of 24 years, Regan Simpson; brother, Bruce Simpson; sons, Ryan Simpson (Gabrielle), Cody Simpson (Daria) and River Simpson; grandchildren, Sophia Simpson and Slater Simpson.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Eugene Simpson and Mary Lee Simpson, and brother, Mark Simpson.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date in Washington, IL. Donations can be made to American Cancer Society
.