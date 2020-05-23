Home

Craig Steven Fales


1964 - 2020
Craig Steven Fales Obituary
Craig Steven Fales
BARTONVILLE - Craig Steven Fales, 55, of Bartonville passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from complications of Sarcoidosis, a battle he fought bravely for 5 years.
He was born on August 11, 1964, in Peoria, the son of Norman and Diane Fales. He is survived by, and will be deeply missed by his wife of 34 years, Pam Fales; his father and mother; two children, Dianna Cameron (Anthony), and Nathaniel Fales (Cagney); and five grandsons, Clayton, Carson, Corban, Callan and Lucas; as well as his sister, Noralee Fales.
Craig enlisted in the United States Air Force after high school and served at Loring AFB in Northern ME. It was there that he met and married his wife on Feb. 14, 1986. After finishing his active duty tour, he served full-time as an avionics and navigations systems technician at the Peoria Air National Guard, accruing nearly twenty-two years of military service. He dutifully served his country overseas during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield. A true enthusiast of the military and history, Craig enjoyed spending his free time at the range, participating in reenactments, and sharing his interests with family and friends. Craig was a devoted husband, father, family man and friend, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Ethel Fales; and maternal grandparents, Leon and Beatrice Riedner.
Cremation will be accorded and no services will be held at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be planned for a later date. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, attn: Sarcoidosis Research; The National Rifle Association; or .
Online condolences may be made to Craig's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2020
