Cremolia Henry
PEORIA - Evangelist Cremolia Henry, 88 of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born April 11, 1930 in Forrest City, Arkansas to Shelby and Martha (Jackson) Hines. She married Homer Henry in 1948 and he preceded her in death. She later married James Glass.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her six children, Dunbar (Marcia) Henry of Yazoo City, MS, Martha Neal, Barbara Joy, Homer (Angela) Henry, Vereatha Henry, and Victoria Wilson all of Peoria. Also surviving are 8 siblings, Emma Martin, Charles Hines, Florida Lottie, Pearl Smith, Shelby Hines Jr., Berniece Culberson, Joredia Alsobrook and Arthur Hines; and a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and four siblings, Cleophus Hines, Ulysses Hines, Vereather Hill and Joseph Hines.
Cremolia retired from Caterpillar Inc., and she was a devoted member of the Church of the Living God.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Church of the Living God on Lake St. in Peoria. Bishops Leroy Smith Jr and Shelby Hines Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019