1/1
Cretes Eubanks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cretes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cretes Eubanks
EAST PEORIA ~ Cretes Louella Eubanks, 89, of East Peoria, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born May 4, 1931 in Bells, Tennessee to Hubert and Cecelia (Foster) Vines, she married Rubert Franklin Eubanks on April 17, 1949 in Cornith, Mississippi. He died April 18, 2008 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Sharon L. McGarr of Washington; one son, Danny F. (Paula) Eubanks of East Peoria; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
A homemaker, Cretes enjoyed cooking, crocheting, feeding, and watching the birds at her home. She found great joy in reading her Bible.
Cretes was a member of Richland Southern Baptist Church in East Peoria.
Her visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at FonduLac Cemetery in East Peoria. Pastor Zach Langloss will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, #A, Springfield, Illinois 62704.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved