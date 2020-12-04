Cretes Eubanks
EAST PEORIA ~ Cretes Louella Eubanks, 89, of East Peoria, passed away at 12:50 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born May 4, 1931 in Bells, Tennessee to Hubert and Cecelia (Foster) Vines, she married Rubert Franklin Eubanks on April 17, 1949 in Cornith, Mississippi. He died April 18, 2008 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are one daughter, Sharon L. McGarr of Washington; one son, Danny F. (Paula) Eubanks of East Peoria; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
A homemaker, Cretes enjoyed cooking, crocheting, feeding, and watching the birds at her home. She found great joy in reading her Bible.
Cretes was a member of Richland Southern Baptist Church in East Peoria.
Her visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at FonduLac Cemetery in East Peoria. Pastor Zach Langloss will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be given to American Heart Association
, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, #A, Springfield, Illinois 62704.
