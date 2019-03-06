|
Crotchi "Carl" Forrester
PEORIA - Crotchi "Carl" Forrester, 65, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 12:24 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born in Blytheville, AR, on May 7, 1953, to Sham Forrest and Elnora King.
He enjoyed repairing cars, fishing, family, watching sports and his dog, "Pug," and loved soul food.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Elnora Buford; four sons, Carder (Nell) Forrester, Jimmy Walker and James Walker, all of Peoria, and Carl Lee of Galesburg; two daughters, Ciaundi Montfort and Anita Forest of Peoria; two brothers, Robert (Paula) Buford and Daniel Robinson of Peoria; seven sisters, Gloria (Steven) Lucas of Blytheville, Jonnie Causey of Atlanta, Viella Duncan of Decauter, IL, Deloris Buford of Galesburg and Leora Buford, Mary Forrest and Alice Evans, all of Peoria; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Crotchi was preceded in death by his father, one sister and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 1 p.m. Minister Steffan Funchess will officiate. Interment will be private.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019