Home

POWERED BY

Services
T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Resources
More Obituaries for Crotchi Forrester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crotchi "Carl" Forrester


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Crotchi "Carl" Forrester Obituary
Crotchi "Carl" Forrester
PEORIA - Crotchi "Carl" Forrester, 65, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 12:24 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born in Blytheville, AR, on May 7, 1953, to Sham Forrest and Elnora King.
He enjoyed repairing cars, fishing, family, watching sports and his dog, "Pug," and loved soul food.
He leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Elnora Buford; four sons, Carder (Nell) Forrester, Jimmy Walker and James Walker, all of Peoria, and Carl Lee of Galesburg; two daughters, Ciaundi Montfort and Anita Forest of Peoria; two brothers, Robert (Paula) Buford and Daniel Robinson of Peoria; seven sisters, Gloria (Steven) Lucas of Blytheville, Jonnie Causey of Atlanta, Viella Duncan of Decauter, IL, Deloris Buford of Galesburg and Leora Buford, Mary Forrest and Alice Evans, all of Peoria; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Crotchi was preceded in death by his father, one sister and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel at 1 p.m. Minister Steffan Funchess will officiate. Interment will be private.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now