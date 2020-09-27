1/
Crystal M. Hall
1975 - 2020
DANVERS - Crystal M. Hall, 45, of Danvers, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Crystal was born on July 6, 1975, to Jack and Yvonne (Bojrab) Hall.
Crystal is survived by her mother, Yvonne of Danvers; one sister, Jacque (Brian) Grant of Danvers; one brother, Chad (April) Hall of Black Earth, Wisconsin; and five nieces and nephews.
Crystal was preceded in death by her father, Jack; and triplet siblings: two brothers and one sister.
Crystal attended Schramm School and graduated from Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School in 1996. She attended TCRC for many years. She was a lifelong member of Mackinaw United Methodist Church. Crystal's smile lit up the room and warmed the hearts of all. From her Amens to singing along off key at the top of her lungs, she left a lasting memory. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Private family graveside services will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton, IL.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tazewell County Resource Center, 21310 IL-9, Tremont, IL 61568; or Mackinaw United Methodist Church, 107 N. Orchard St., Mackinaw, IL 61755. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAENSEL FUNERAL HOME
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
