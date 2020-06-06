Curt Cusac
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Curt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curt Cusac
TOLUCA - Curt Thomas Cusac, 39, of Toluca passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1:30 a.m. in Peoria.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca, IL. Groups of 10 at a time will be allowed to visit and social distancing will be followed. Private family services will be held Wednesday at the memorial home. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Anne Cemetery in Toluca.
Curt was born on September 17, 1980, in Peoria, IL, to Thomas and Julie (Berenz) Cusac. Surviving are his parents, Thomas of Toluca and Julie (the late Henry) Berenz of Sycamore; his son, Brycen Cusac; his grandmother, Marge Cusac of Rutland; his siblings, Matthew of Toluca, Brianna of Cornell, Austin of Rutland and Trevor of Toluca; and his step-brother, Josh Potter of Olathe, KS; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
His stepfather, maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather preceded him in death.
Curt was a member of the Laborers Union Local #996 in Roanoke, where he showed a strong work ethic and many talents. He will be remembered for his love of bowling, smoking meats, spending time with family and friends and, most of all, his love for his son and the many activities they shared, including watching monster trucks, playing Playstation and having Nerf gun battles. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brycen Cusac Educational Fund or the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
116 N. Walnut St
Toluca, IL 61369
(815) 452-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved