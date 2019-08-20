Home

T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel
201 N. Macarthur Hwy
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-6323
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Word of Faith Christian Center
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Word of Faith Christian Center
Curtis Lovett Jr.


1945 - 2019
Curtis Lovett Jr. Obituary
Curtis Lovett Jr.
PEORIA - Curtis Lovett Jr., 73, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7:15 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on November 25, 1945, in Twist, Ark., to Curtis and Rossie (Blissett) Lovett Sr. They preceded him in death. Curtis married Ruth Ann Milton on November 29, 1966. She survives.
Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at Word of Faith Christian Center. Pastor Leroy Davis will officiate.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
