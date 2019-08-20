|
|
Curtis Lovett Jr.
PEORIA - Curtis Lovett Jr., 73, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 7:15 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born on November 25, 1945, in Twist, Ark., to Curtis and Rossie (Blissett) Lovett Sr. They preceded him in death. Curtis married Ruth Ann Milton on November 29, 1966. She survives.
Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at Word of Faith Christian Center. Pastor Leroy Davis will officiate.
Online condolences and words of encouragement can be made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019