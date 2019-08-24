|
|
Cynthia Bond
PEORIA - Cynthia L. Bond, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Cynthia was born on May 11, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to proud parents, Frederick C. Koehl and Louise V. Shubert-Koehl. In her earlier years, Cynthia loved to play tennis and racquetball and enjoyed water aerobics. She married Francis William Bond and together they had five children. She was always known to her friends and family as a straight shooter and was happiest when she was with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cynthia leaves to cherish in her memories, four siblings, Steve (Jean) Koehl, Fred (Cheryl) Koehl, Patricia Koehl and Michael (Denise) Koehl; two sons, David (Kim) Bond and Tom (Ali) Bond; three daughters, Patricia Ann Bond, Conni (Bill) Couri and Bobbi Bond; seven grandchildren, Jordan (Alex) Bond, Austin (Hannah) Bond, Olivia Coker, Niall Coker, Eliza Bond, Conni Bond and Francis Couri; and four great-grandchildren, Kingston Bond, Maddox Bond, Tinley Bond and one yet to arrive, Knox Bond.
Cynthia was preceded in death by both parents, ex-husband and one sibling, Max (Carla) Koehl.
She will be greatly missed, but always remembered.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremations and a celebration of life open house for Cynthia will be held on August 31, 2019, at the Lariat Steakhouse Grill, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All memorials can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019