Cynthia Furness
PEORIA - Cynthia L. Furness, age 54, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sharon Health Care Willows in Peoria.
She was born on October 29, 1964, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Betty (Voss) Furness and Lonnie Furness.
She is survived by her father, Lonnie; brothers, Bradley and Gregory (Deborah); stepmother, Lynn; and step-sisters, Teri Steffen (Chuck) and Jackie Selle (Trevor); along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; and her grandparents.
Cindy lived most of her life in Peoria. She graduated from Richwoods High School and Illinois Central College. She enjoyed much of life, being with friends and family, working at the Community Workshop Training Center, and volunteering at the Red Cross. Cindy had a kind heart. She was also a talented artist and seamstress. She liked sharing her art and sewing.
The family wishes to express thanks to the staff and friends at Sharon Willows for the many years of care, support and friendship they gave Cindy, the Community Workshop Training Center for their guidance, and the kind doctors, nurses and staff at the Cancer Center in Peoria.
Services will be private.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019