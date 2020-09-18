Cynthia L. "Cindy" Turner
PEORIA – Cynthia L. "Cindy" Turner, 76, of Peoria, IL died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Lutheran Hillside Village.
She was born on October 11, 1943 to Ernest and Leona Marquardt Andis in Racine, WI. Cindy married Robert W. Turner I on May 4, 1963 in Racine, WI. They were married almost 30 years before his passing in March of 1993.
Surviving Cindy are her three children: Robert (Jennifer) Turner II of Gurnee, IL, Julie (Tom) Hancock of Peoria, IL, and Linda Dowell of Peoria, IL; seven grandchildren: Brandon, Christopher, Joshua, Cameron, Claire, Katie, and Jamie; and one sister, Pamela Sainsbury of Laguna Woods, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church for 42 years, where she was a membership coordinator and an active recruiter. She loved being a grandma and attending all the different concerts, plays, soccer games and family vacations to Minocqua, WI.
A visitation will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. A private graveside service for the family will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Cindy's name to Salem Lutheran Church or Susan G. Komen Memorial. If you wish to leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com
.