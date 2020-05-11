Home

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
More Obituaries for Cynthia Shipley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Shipley


1956 - 2020
Cynthia Shipley Obituary
Cynthia Shipley
PEORIA - Cynthia L. "Cindy" Shipley, 64, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on January 30, 1956, in Bensenville, Ill., to Spencer and Nancy (Hinz) Troester. She married William A. Shipley on October 8, 1983, in Geneseo, Ill. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Brent (Autumn Fenski) Shipley of Peoria; sisters, Denise (Jane Cade) Troester of Weldon, Ill., Cheri (Collin) Walburn of Tuscon, Ariz., and Beth (Mike) Toom of Geneseo, Ill.; brother, Spencer (Jill) Troester of Colona, Ill.; and half siblings, Jeffery Hausen and Theresa Hausen, both of Houston, Texas, Cora Eberhardt of Peoria, Jerry Hausen of Wood Dale, Ill., and Theresa Schenk of Villa Park, Ill.
She was preceded in death by both parents.
Cindy was an Appointment Coordinator for Uftring Nissan for 4 years.
She was a member of United Presbyterian Church in Peoria, where she also served as Deacon. She was also a member of Rainbow for Girls.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Cindy Shipley Memorial Fund, c/o CEFCU.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020
