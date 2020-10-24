Cynthia Sigulas
MORTON - Cynthia L. Sigulas, 69, of Morton passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Cynthia was born on September 22, 1951, in Peoria, Ill., to George and Charlotte Jean (Kelley) Sigulas.
Surviving are two brothers, Sam Sigulas of Morton and Andy (Janice) Sigulas of Mackinaw; two sisters, Kristen (Jeff) Drucker of Lebanon, Conn., and Nicki (Jim) Elsberry of Edmonds, Wash.; and five nieces and nephews, Alexander, Joshua, Jordan, Amanda and Nathan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cynthia participated in Special Olympics. She worked at TCRC in Tremont.
A private graveside service will be at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton, Ill., with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints.
